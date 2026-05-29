Canyon-SRAM terminate partnership with title sponsor Zondacrypto over breaches of contract

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Team insist 'long-term stability remains assured'

GENOVA, ITALY - MARCH 21: Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto prior to the 8th Milano-Sanremo Donne 2026, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo / #UCIWWT / on March 21, 2026 in Genova, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Canyon-SRAM team has terminated its partnership with title sponsor Zondacrypto with immediate effect, the team announced on Friday.

The team cited 'breaches of contract' as the reason for the sudden parting of ways with the Polish cryptocurrency company.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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