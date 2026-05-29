Canyon-SRAM terminate partnership with title sponsor Zondacrypto over breaches of contract

The Canyon-SRAM team has terminated its partnership with title sponsor Zondacrypto with immediate effect, the team announced on Friday.

The team cited 'breaches of contract' as the reason for the sudden parting of ways with the Polish cryptocurrency company.

No further detail was given on what those alleged breaches of contract entailed.

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"We have respected all contractual obligations and legal procedures, but are now happy to draw a line and move forward," said the team’s manager Ronny Lauke.

"Our focus is entirely on what comes next," he added, and much of the team’s statement was an effort to insist the team is in a healthy financial position.

'Canyon-SRAM begins new chapter with refreshed vision' was the headline of the statement, which went on to read: "The team’s long-term stability remains assured, with unwavering momentum driving its ambitious plans into the future."

Lauke added: "Over many years, we have built a strong organisation backed by visionary partners, experienced staff, and talented riders who all believe in what this team stands for. For more than 10 years, we have proven on the world’s biggest stages that the team is built to perform at the highest level and built to last. That gives us even greater confidence moving forward.



"We are moving into this next chapter with huge excitement for what lies ahead. We are motivated to deliver on our ambitions this season and beyond, while continuing to shape the future of women’s cycling together."

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'A swift operational transition'

The team's organisation will now undergo "a swift operational transition" across its two squads, which include the top-level Women’s WorldTour squad that includes the likes of Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, and the Generation development squad.

The two teams are now known, effective immediately, simply as Canyon-SRAM and Canyon-SRAM Generation, dropping the Zondacrypto name from the end of each.

However, it could take months for the switch to fully roll through, and it appears that the riders will still be wearing Zondacrypto-branded kit in the Giro d'Italia Women, which starts on Saturday.

"Branding updates across digital platforms, equipment, team clothing, and formal UCI processes are already underway and will be fully completed by August 1, 2026," read the statement from the team.