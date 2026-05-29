'A woman who is changing our sport' – Demi Vollering extends contract with FDJ United-SUEZ until 2028

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Team manager Delcourt says Dutch rider 'doesn’t just win races: she shows the way'

Demi Vollering rides alone ahead of the race commissaire&#039;s car during Liege-Bastogne-Liege
European champion Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering has signed a multi-year contract extension with FDJ United-SUEZ until 2028, the French team announced on the eve of the Giro d'Italia Women on Friday. Her contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

Since joining from SD Worx before the 2025 season, Vollering has won 18 times and at several of the biggest races, notably Strade Bianche, La Vuelta Femenina, the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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