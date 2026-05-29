'A woman who is changing our sport' – Demi Vollering extends contract with FDJ United-SUEZ until 2028

Demi Vollering has signed a multi-year contract extension with FDJ United-SUEZ until 2028, the French team announced on the eve of the Giro d'Italia Women on Friday. Her contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

Since joining from SD Worx before the 2025 season, Vollering has won 18 times and at several of the biggest races, notably Strade Bianche, La Vuelta Femenina, the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Vollering has become the outright leader at the French squad, raising the level of several of her teammates along the way, and continues to be a significant figure off the bike as a mental health advocate and an important ambassador in women's sport globally.

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"Over the last year and a half I have been part of an environment where everybody can truly grow - not just as an athlete, but also as a person — and I am very proud of that. This environment has become home," said Vollering in a press release.

"I was more than motivated to keep writing the next chapters of our story together. With FDJ UNITED-SUEZ, an international project rooted in its beautiful French identity, all the incredible people around me, and the fans who have believed in me from day one - I am driven to keep building something far bigger than just victories. We want to inspire a whole generation of girls and boys, and move our sport forward as a whole."

Her departure from her previous team was messy, but she's found her "home" on Stephen Delcourt's team, who couldn't speak highly enough of the winning environment she has helped cultivate in the past 18 months. It's no surprise to see her time extended.

"Demi is an extraordinary athlete at the peak of her game. But what moves us and makes us proud goes far beyond her victories. Demi is a woman who is changing our sport," said general manager Delcourt.

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"Through her high standards, her sensitivity, her authenticity, and her way of bringing others along with her, she redefines what a modern leader is. She inspires her teammates, she inspires the fans, she inspires a generation of young girls and boys who see themselves in her way of being and living her sport, as much as in her performances.

"She doesn’t just win races: she shows the way."

The team confirmed that the contract was signed during the spring, when Vollering was dominating much of the Classics season. They see it as a landmark contract in the sport, amid the continuing rapid rise of women's cycling, and one which represents a "powerful moment" in their history.

"Beyond the sporting aspect, this contract is also a source of immense pride for the team because it helps to break the mold in an increasingly competitive sport," read the team statement.

"It reflects Demi's stature, the vision we share for the future, and a collective desire to move women's cycling towards a positive and committed model."

Vollering will look to continue her already very successful second year on FDJ at the Giro from Saturday onwards, where she is one of the heavy favourites alongside Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE ADQ), and will hope to complete the Grand Tour set having already won two Vuelta and the Tour de France Femmes in 2023.

"Stephen and the entire team have built a very strong foundation for that - one I genuinely believe in, not just for results, but for what we're trying to create for this sport," said Vollering.

"I think about the young girls watching races today who might become the champions of tomorrow. That responsibility matters to me. I want to show them that you can compete at the highest level and still lead with your values.

"For me, everything starts with a dream. And right now, that dream feels bigger than ever — on the bike, and beyond it. I can't wait for what still lies ahead, and to keep building, together."