Giro d'Italia: Paul Magnier completes hat-trick and reclaims points jersey with thrilling sprint win on stage 18

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PIEVE DI SOLIGO, ITALY - MAY 28: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 18 a 171km stage from Fai della Paganella to Pieve di Soligo / #UCIWT / on May 28, 2026 in Pieve di Soligo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
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Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) defied expectations and even the prediction of his own team, surviving the Muro di Ca' del Poggio with 10km to go, chasing back on with the sprinters' group and then dominating the reduced bunch sprint to win stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia.

The 50 points on the line vaulted the Frenchman back to the top of the points classification standings as Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) did not feature in the sprint.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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