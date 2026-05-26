Who will step up to challenge defending champions Karolina Migoń and Cameron Jones? – Analysing the Unbound 200 contenders

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Running a ruler over the key players in Emporia from former winners Sofia Gómez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson to a raft of riders hoping to make a new addition to the honour list

Unbound defending champions Karolina Migoń and Cameron Jones starting out the Life Time Grand Prix series for 2026 at Sea Otter Classic Gravel
Unbound defending champions Karolina Migoń and Cameron Jones starting out the Life Time Grand Prix series for 2026 at Sea Otter Classic Gravel (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix)
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The gravel race that can make a career, or crown one, is here with riders flocking to Emporia for the 20th anniversary edition of the race through the Flint Hills of Kansas that has set the bar for the discipline, Unbound Gravel.

There will be racing across multiple days, starting with the longest event, the 350-mile XL on Friday May 29, and then on Saturday May 30 there are a range of distances but the one that captures the most attention is without question Unbound 200.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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