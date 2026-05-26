Who will step up to challenge defending champions Karolina Migoń and Cameron Jones? – Analysing the Unbound 200 contenders

The gravel race that can make a career, or crown one, is here with riders flocking to Emporia for the 20th anniversary edition of the race through the Flint Hills of Kansas that has set the bar for the discipline, Unbound Gravel.

There will be racing across multiple days, starting with the longest event, the 350-mile XL on Friday May 29, and then on Saturday May 30 there are a range of distances but the one that captures the most attention is without question Unbound 200.

It's a race that represents the pinnacle of gravel, with the distance, tough terrain across the route, intensity of competition and notoriously fickle nature building it into an event with an almost mythical status.

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Last year it was Cameron Jones and Karolina Migoń who stepped up as the winners, a victory that secured a future in gravel for the rider from New Zealand and saw Migoń clinch the revered double of a win at The Traka 360 and Unbound 200 in the same season.

Both will be on the start line with what looks like some serious form to defend their titles but there are also plenty who have been putting in the time and miles to try and find a way to snatch the crown. With Saturday's race rapidly approaching, Cyclingnews has scrolled through the start lists to pick out some of the riders with the potential to be crossing the finish line in Emporia with their arms aloft in celebration.

Men's Unbound 200

The men's elite race underway earlier this season at Sea Otter Classic Gravel, the opening round of the Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix)

Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA - RCC)

Last year as Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA - RCC) lined up at Unbound, few would have been expecting him to come out on the top step, but 2026 is an entirely different matter. The rider from New Zealand quickly made clear that his Unbound win was no fluke when through the rest of the season he kept accumulating podiums and managed to turn his wildcard entry to the Life Time Grand Prix series into overall victory. Still, if being an Unbound and Life Time series winner wasn't enough, Jones this year is also lining up on the gravel in the jersey of an Oceania champion, clinching the title at RADL GRVL in Australia at the very start of the season.

Still, The Traka 360 may not have been quite the lead-in long distance gravel race he was looking for with 21st. However he was happily surprised that he managed that with the fuelling issues he suffered so the overall form clearly wasn't an issue. Given what he delivered last year, it is clear that Jones has a propensity to rise to the big targets so there will be no questioning his potential to deliver a repeat, though it is perhaps not likely to come from an early break again as slipping off the front will be no easy task as defending champion. (SG)

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Keegan Swenson (Specialized Off-Road)

The 2023 winner didn't have the best of runs at Unbound last year, between a crash at 130 miles into the race, puncture, failed tyre plug and a wheel swap with a team mate. Still, he managed to come seventh which is a testament to his strength at this event. This year it has been far from an ideal lead-in to the season for Swenson, having to skip Cape Epic after a run in with a car door left the three-time Life Time Grand Prix series winner with a hip fracture.

However, it was a strong return to the US series, with a second place at Sea Otter Classic. The Specialized Off-Road rider didn't head to The Traka, which means it's hard to get a clear picture of exactly where Swenson's form stacks up against his main rivals. Though given the decision was made to make sure he didn't overdo things ahead of Unbound, it could well be a move that makes all the difference. Also on his side is that the race is first heading south this year, so his familiarity with the course could give him a leg up on some of his newer rivals and the last time the race headed that way was a winning year for him. (SG)

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-Road)

There is nothing like winning The Traka 360 to put a target on your back at Unbound, but as Mads Würtz Schmidt rightly pointed out to Cyclingnews after the event, it was probably already there anyway. He was, after all, fourth last year and in 2025 also swept up the European gravel champion's jersey as well as a generous list of UCI Gravel World Series event wins. To top that off the Danish road professional turned gravel specialist has rarely lined up with out subsequently taking a trip to the top step of the podium so far this season. He has already won Santa Vall, 114 Gravel, Gravel Desert by The Traka and, of course, The Traka 360 earlier this month.

What's more, Würtz Schmidt is part of the Specialized Off-Road squad, and as you can see from the other names from the team on this contenders list, it is unquestionably a force to be reckoned with as it includes three of the top favourites, Swenson, Beers and Würtz Schmidt. That gives them an enormous advantage as not only can they work together when things are running smoothly but can sacrifice for each other when things aren't. (SG)

Matt Beers (Specialized Off-Road)

As Specialized Off-Road teammate Würtz Schmidt was standing on the top step of The Traka 360, Matt Beers was alongside him in third, despite burying himself to set up the winning move for his teammate. That's evidence enough of his recent form over the distance, plus even with a late change of partner, given Swenson's injury, Beers also took out a fourth Cape Epic title in March.

Beers has now accumulated a solid load of experience at Unbound and what's more he is also another rider that has experience of the southern terrain as well as that of the north. Plus, if conditions do go south and the mud emerges the well-honed mountain bike skills are bound to come in handy, just as the teammates could too. Though with a former Unbound winner and The Traka champion on his squad the team game could also be his undoing as there is every chance he may need to use his energy, or perhaps even a wheel, in aid of a Specialized Off-Road team victory rather than his own. (SG)

Brendan Johnston (Giant)

Unbound has been a considerable target for Brendan Johnston right since he started out racing the Life Time Grand Prix in 2023, as his combination of road and mountain bike experience along with affinity for the long distances seemed the perfect mix. Still it wasn't exactly a dream debut – not with the race destroying peanut butter mud of 2023– and then in 2024 after he made it into the lead group a trio of punctures set him back, leaving the Australian in 15th at the end of the day. However, in 2025, things went a little more smoothly for the Giant rider and fifth was the result, proving he really does have what it takes to challenge at the top.

What's more, he is coming straight from a UCI Gravel World Series win at SEVEN in Nannup, and that combined with the confidence of a strong performance last year should be good for morale. With a bit of luck thrown in his shot might just hit its mark this year. (SG)

Also in the mix

It will be a difficult task to make a dent in the trio of favourites from Specialized Off-Road, but Unbound 200 could be a rematch for Hugo Drechou (Gravel Nation), who finished second in the Specialized podium sandwich at The Traka 360. The French gravel national champion was also runner-up to the big Dane at Gravel Desert this year and European gravel championships last year. He traveled early to the US for acclimation at Rule of Three in Arkansas before his second Unbound 200.

The winner from Rule of Three was another Frenchman, Romain Bardet (Factor Racing-RCC). Just last year at this time he was racing at the Giro d'Italia for a WorldTour team taking second on the mountain stage to Bormio. This year he has four gravel victories and was fifth at The Traka 360. Then there is Swiss rider Simon Pellaud (Cervélo-Assos-Maxxis) who finished second at his first Unbound 200 and now that he's in the Grand Prix will be fighting as a privateer for the top step.

A trio of US riders who are in the top five of the Life Time Grand Prix after Sea Otter are also looking dangerous - Sea Otter winner Bradyn Lange (Canyon x DT Swiss ATR), third-placed Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) and 24-year-old Cobe Freeburn (Trek Driftless). Lange is just 26 and will wear the red-white-and-blue as US gravel champion at his second Unbound. Momentum is on his side as winter of The Hills and Sea Otter and he came second at The Traka 200.

Vermeulen is a veteran of four Unbounds, his best finish being fifth in 2022. He's had four top 10s this season in limited racing, so perhaps the fresh legs will be the ticket to a top finish. Freeburn went head-to-head with reigning Unbound 200 champion Jones in March at The Mid South and pulled off the victory in the 106.4-mile distance. An error near a feed zone landed him 32nd at The Traka 200, but he still brings confidence and form to his Unbound 200 debut. (JT)

Women's Unbound 200

Sofia Gomez Villafañe looking back to check her rivals at Sea Otter Classic Gravel, the opening round of the Life Time Grand Prix 2026 (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix)

Sofia Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road)

The 2022 winner has had a flying start to the season and, while that's not anything new for the seemingly always firing Sofia Gómez Villafañe, even by her exalted standards it has been an impressive run. It started with a clean sweep of the stages and podium at Santa Vall, moved onto a Castellon Gravel Race win, victory at The Mid South and the Sea Otter Classic Gravel before she got to celebrate on the line in Girona as she took out The Traka 200 again. It's a winning run she is not going to want to break when she arrives in Emporia, though of course the Flint Hills of Kansas have a history of throwing up challenges that even a serial victor can't combat.

Since that 2022 win on debut at the event Villafañe has taken a second place, fifteenth and third so despite the trials and tribulations that are inevitable at the long-range event she has managed to finish with consistently high placings. Given that, and her evident form, there would be little surprise if she managed to become a two-time winner in 2026, after all now that she has stood on every step of the podium it may be time to make a return visit to the one the Specialized Off-Road rider started with. (SG)

Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing)

Karolina Migoń has time and time again proven just what a formidable foe she is over the long-distance gravel races. First it was The Traka 360 – the nearest equivalent to Unbound 200 in Europe – where she won two editions in a row before she proving her prowess on the US stage as well. The mechanicals may have hindered her on the first attempt at Unbound in 2024, when she finished 21st, but after heading off solo at 50 miles to go in 2025 the Polish rider is now lining up as defending champion in 2026.

Migoń, may not have had the best of runs in The Traka 360 this year – with a crash, a snapped valve and a broken bike frame ending her run – but then she lined up at the 200 the next day, finishing fourth despite her challenging lead in and arduous four hours on the bike the day before. The Traka is surely evidence of her determination to overcome obstacles and use them as motivation for the next challenge instead, so perhaps her less than ideal Traka experience could spur her on for the Unbound adventure ahead. There is also even more at stake this year, in the form of points, with the PAS Racing cyclist having committed to the Life Time Grand Prix series for 2026. (SG)

Geerike Schreurs (Specialized Off-Road)

It was a brutal lead-in to Unbound last year for Geerike Schreurs, with the Dutch rider having tried to persist on at The Traka 360 after a crash, but deciding 135km later that it was time to pull the pin. Medical examinations would later confirm that she had fractured her elbow, meaning time in a cast. That certainly wasn't the way she had hoped to be heading toward Emporia but somehow she was still at the start line. In a testament to the strength of the rider, and also further evidence of just how much this race suits her, Schreurs still managed to snare seventh place.

Plus she already managed to snare a second place on debut in 2024 and she's accumulated considerable gravel experience since then, which should help her cause. So should her new Specialized Off-Road team, which has plenty of know how at the event, plus it means she'll be lining up on a squad with serious firepower given she calls Villafañe her teammate. Add in a far kinder run in this year – which has included a runner up spot at The Mid South, first at Gravel Desert by The Traka, third at The Traka 360 and the win at The Gralloch – and there is no doubt Schreurs is one of the key riders to watch. (SG)

Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM-MAAP)

When Rosa Klöser stepped up to take victory at Unbound 200 in 2024 it wasn't totally out of left field, not with the UCI Gravel World Series podiums she had been accumulating beforehand or The Traka 200 third place, but it certainly wasn't an expected outcome either. Move on two years and on top of being a former winner the Canyon-SRAM racer now has more experience and will be heading to Emporia once again with a target on her back.

Still, that didn't hold her back when she lined up last year as defending champion, given Klöser snared a strong fourth in 2025. The German gravel champion also went on to clinch a considerable run of wins in the latter part of that season, from The Rift to Gravel One Fifty and Ranxo Gravel. While Klöser may have turned more attention to the road in the early parts of this season, working for her teammates at tough events like Milan-San Remo and Paris Roubaix certainly doesn't seem to have done her gravel form any harm. She, after all, is heading to Unbound fresh from claiming victory at The Traka 360. (SG)

Nicole Frain (Factor Racing Team)

In gravel, the one-time Australian road racing champion Nicole Frain seems to have found her ideal fit. While there were already some solid gravel results flowing before 2025, that was the year she fully committed to the discipline and it showed. First the runner up spots started to flow and then near the end of the season that turned into wins at the UCI Gravel World Series races of Houffa Gravel and Sea Otter Europe Girona. Still the best was to come in a new season with the Factor Racing Team. Frain started off by claiming RADL GRVL and the first ever jersey of an Oceania gravel champion and then there was a run of three UCI Gravel World Series race victories in a row – Turnhout Gravel, 114 Gravel and Wörthersee Gravel.

Unfortunately for her The Traka 360 turned pear shaped, beginning with an uncharged navigation unit, lead to a wrong turn and then ended with under fuelling. On the flip side, that's more lessons learned that won't be repeated at Unbound for the rider who looked to be in a promising position early on in the race on debut in 2025. Then she had made the crucial front group, but was taken out by another rider crashing so a bit better luck and a little more experience could make all the difference in 2026. (SG)

Also in the mix

The elite women's field has been deep for years, and nothing changes in 2026. One of the formal teams that should disrupt the usual suspects of podium finishers comes from Canyon x DT Swiss All Terrain Racing, with a one-two punch from Larissa Hartog and Nele Laing who could distract for a move from former Unbound 200 champion Carolin Schiff.

Both Hartog and Laing finished on the podium at The Traka 200, Hartog riding most of the day in the breakaway with eventual winner Villafañe. The Dutch rider, who won The Hills in March, was also second at Marly Grav a week later, this time exhibiting a solid sprint behind gravel world champion Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime). And in all those races, Laing was consistently in the top five, and added a third place at Sea Otter Classic Gravel as the top rider outside the Life Time Grand Prix field. The returning Schiff has also improved at each race this year, going from top 20s at Castellon Gravel and Sea Otter to top 10s at The Traka and Marly Grav.

There has not been a repeat women's winner at Unbound 200 since Rebecca Rusch, winning consecutively from 2012-2014 and again in 2016. One of the most consistent riders has been Lauren De Crescenzo (The Feed-Argonaut-Castelli-Maxxis), going first and second in 2021 and 2022, then being part of the bunch sprints in 2024 and 2025 for top 10s. She's had a haul of top 10s this year and could surprise for a second win at a long-distance race that suits her style.

Also look for Lauren Stephens (Aegis x LOE) as another US rider with strong attacking abilities. She came the closest to disrupting Villafañe's winning streak when she finished second in a sprint at Sea Otter Classic Gravel. There is new incentive for the three-time gravel national champion this year, as she is back in the hunt for Life Time Grand Prix points, sitting second on the leaderboard.

Other Grand Prix riders to watch are Axelle Dubau-Prévot (EF Education-Oatly) and Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing), who showed great form with second and fourth, respectively, at The Traka 360. Grand Prix wild card hunters Jen Tavé, from California, and Michaela Thompson, from Colorado, have the abilities to surprise in the 200-mile distance. (JT)

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