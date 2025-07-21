'I still think I can win' – Jonas Vingegaard defiant on second rest day despite time loss to Tadej Pogačar in Tour de France

Dane recognised he has to attack, prepared to lose second place if necessary

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES, FRANCE - JULY 19: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey attack during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 14 a 182.6km stage from Pau to Luchon-Superbagneres 1794m / #UCIWT / on July 19, 2025 in Luchon-Superbagneres, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Vingegaard is willing to risk his second place in pursuit of victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

A defiant Jonas Vingegaard has thrown down the gauntlet on the Tour de France's second rest day, and he insists that the race is not over and he can still win.

Vingegaard is already more than four minutes down on Tadej Pogačar, who has won four stages in the first 15 days of racing, while Pogačar's UAE squad also captured a fifth victory on Sunday with Tim Wellens.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

