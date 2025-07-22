Tour de France stage 16 LIVE - Will Tadej Pogačar win again on Mont Ventoux?

Refresh

Get notified of updates

132km to go Marc Hirschi and Marco Haller (Tudor) and Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are still clear but seem to be tiring. They've been out front for a fast 30 minutes now and are surely suffering. The peloton is refusing to let them go.

It's been a fast and hot start to the stage, so riders are already dropping back to team car to take on bidons.

Movistar, Israel and Astana are all very active as they try to get riders in the break.

It's interesting to see Primoz Roglic is at the back of the peloton.

As soon as we note down the counter-attackers, they're caught by the peloton.

140km to go A number of other riders are coming across to the trio, using a short climb as a launch pad. But the peloton is still lined out.

It's fascinating to see how Tudor riders are trying to block the chase by sitting on the wheels and following the wheels. Marc Hirschi and Marco Haller (Tudor) and Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are pushing on but the chasers can see them.

Wout Van Aert calls his team car as Valentin Madouas also needs service and a new rear wheel from his Groupama car.

Multiple teams are trying to get across to the trio and so the gap is falling. It is just 10 seconds now.

The riders are blasting through the stunning Provence countryside, with fields of vines, small villages and twisting road.

The speed is super high, with the attackers rolling at close to 60km/h as they try to establish a gap. There only hope is that the peloton eases but that seems unlikely with so many teams trying to get into the action.

Interestingly Visma are also chasing the moves at the head of the peloton.

The chasers are chasing down each other in classic early racing tactics.

155km to go Haller is trying to drag Hirschi away and the gap is up to 20 seconds.

Marc Hirschi and Marco Haller (Tudor) are away, with Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) but other riders are chasing them.

We have a first breakaway, as three riders go clear. The peloton seems to be hesitating.

The peloton is a huge swarm of attacking riders as the moves are launched and quickly chased.

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) is among the many riders trying to break away in these first kilometres. We can see Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) there too.

160km to go There are more attacks ands more chases as the stage starts faster, super fast.

Milan is trying to get into the break because the intermediate sprint is after 112km of mostly flat racing. That, plus other riders trying to win the stage and even more trying to plant riders for the climb of Mont Ventoux, means a lot of riders are on the attack.

Interestingly the sprinters and even Jonathan Milan are in the early attacks.

2021 stage winner Wout Van Aert is one of the first riders to go on the attack.

Allez! Here we go. Christian Prudhomme waves the flag and stage 16 to Mont Ventoux is underway.

A series of roundabouts keeps splitting the peloton, only raising the tension.

The riders ready to attack early are packed tight close to the back of the red car. Watch for them to jump away as soon as the flag drops in 3km.

The 2025 edition of the Tour de France will mark the 19th time that the peloton will race up Mont Ventoux, the so-called 'Giant of Provence' because it dominates the landscape of he area. In this special feature, we have all the statistics and stories behind the mythical mountain in Provence which returns for stage 16. Click here for the full story and information. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, the riders are tucked in the slipstream of the red race director's car. When the flag drops, in around 10km of steady riding, the stage will official start and the first attacks will probably come.

Cruelly, the rides face a neutralised ride of 13.2km to the official start outside of the city.

C'est parti! The mayor waves the flag and the riders roll out of Montpellier.

As usual, all the jersey wearers line-up on the front of the start grid. There is time for a final smile and selfie but now it's race time.

1 minute to the depart! The riders are lined up for the start of stage 16.

We've been carefully studying the weather for the stage. It's between 25 and 28 °C in Montpellier and sunny, with little wind. The wind is expected to increase as the riders near and then cross the Rhône valley. Temperatures at the 1910 m altitude finish should be between 18 and 23 °C.

Next up and last up on the sign-on stage is Tadej Pogačar, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates. He seems happy and healthy after admitting he had been suffering with a slight cold. "It's a legendary climb, there's no shelter on the tip, so that means the legs will do the talking.," he said of Mont Ventoux. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alasdair Fotheringham and Matilda Price are on the road to Mont Ventoux as we speak and will provide the best on the ground news and analysis from thew stage.

You can follow all the action in our Tour de France live coverage throughout the day, but for a live video broadcast, there are also plenty of options. Click here for all the details on how to watch Tour de France stage 16 online, on TV, and wherever you are in the world.

Montpellier is a stage town for the 33rd time and has hosted 30 Tour de France finishes, most of them won by sprinters. Recent victories have gone to Robbie McEwen in 2005, Robbie Hunter, who became the first African stage winner there in 2007, Mark Cavendish in 2011 and André Greipel in 2013. During the race’s last visit in 2016, green jersey Peter Sagan broke away from the peloton with 12km to go and was followed by race leader Chris Froome, who subsequently consolidated his hold on first place in the overall classification.

Lenny Martinez also signs on with his Bahrain Victorious teammates. He is wearing the polka-dot mountains jersey and perhaps the best hope for a French stage win in this year's Tour. Martinez won his first pro race on Ventoux in 2023. He may have to join a breakaway today or attack early to win but it will be fascinating to see what he can do on Mont Ventoux. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard signed on with a smile but spoke with a quiet voice. "We had a nice rest day, resting and recovering a bit. Now we're ready for today. It's one of the most iconic mountains in the Tour de France history," he said. The Tour still has three big mountain stages, so we'll keep fighting to the very end."

We're just 30 minutes to the start of the stage and riders ware signing on in Montpellier. Ineos Grenadiers have just been on stage and now it's time for Visma. It will be fascinating to see what tactics they opt for today.

Tuesday began with news that Mathieu van der Poel has been forced out of the Tour after being diagnosed with pneumonia following hospital examinations. He joined a short coffee ride during Monday's rest day to show off his commemorative Merci Poupou replica jersey, promoting the charity named after his grandfather, but he was already struggling with illness. Click here for the full story on Mathieu van der Poel abandon. (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

As Alasdair Fotheringham wrote in his excellent stage preview, "the bleakly beautiful moonscapes of Mont Ventoux will be the backdrop and terrain of one of the decisive final stages of the 2025 Tour d France ." "The 'Giant of Provence' is the first, and arguably the most crucial, of the Tour's third week mountain battles." Click here to read Alasdair's full stage preview. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the profile of stage 16 of the Tour de France The profile of stage 16 of the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 16 comes after the rest day and ends with the iconic climb in Provence. The riders face 171.5km in the saddle, with a flat, hot ride across southern France and then the feared 15.7km climb to the very summit of the bald, exposed and windswept mountain finish.