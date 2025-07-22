live

Tour de France stage 16 LIVE - Will Tadej Pogačar win again on Mont Ventoux?

The fearsome and historic ascent of the Mont Ventoux provides a mountainous GC challenge for Pogačar and Vingegaard

132km to go

It's been a fast and hot start to the stage, so riders are already dropping back to team car to take on bidons.

Movistar, Israel and Astana are all very active as they try to get riders in the break.

It's interesting to see Primoz Roglic is at the back of the peloton.

As soon as we note down the counter-attackers, they're caught by the peloton.

140km to go

It's fascinating to see how Tudor riders are trying to block the chase by sitting on the wheels and following the wheels.

Wout Van Aert calls his team car as Valentin Madouas also needs service and a new rear wheel from his Groupama car.

Multiple teams are trying to get across to the trio and so the gap is falling. It is just 10 seconds now.

The riders are blasting through the stunning Provence countryside, with fields of vines, small villages and twisting road.

The speed is super high, with the attackers rolling at close to 60km/h as they try to establish a gap.

Interestingly Visma are also chasing the moves at the head of the peloton.

The chasers are chasing down each other in classic early racing tactics.

155km to go

Marc Hirschi and Marco Haller (Tudor) are away, with Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) but other riders are chasing them.

We have a first breakaway, as three riders go clear. The peloton seems to be hesitating.

The peloton is a huge swarm of attacking riders as the moves are launched and quickly chased.

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) is among the many riders trying to break away in these first kilometres.

160km to go

Milan is trying to get into the break because the intermediate sprint is after 112km of mostly flat racing.

Interestingly the sprinters and even Jonathan Milan are in the early attacks.

2021 stage winner Wout Van Aert is one of the first riders to go on the attack.

Allez! Here we go. Christian Prudhomme waves the flag and stage 16 to Mont Ventoux is underway.

A series of roundabouts keeps splitting the peloton, only raising the tension.

The riders ready to attack early are packed tight close to the back of the red car. Watch for them to jump away as soon as the flag drops in 3km.

The 2025 edition of the Tour de France will mark the 19th time that the peloton will race up Mont Ventoux, the so-called 'Giant of Provence' because it dominates the landscape of he area.

For now, the riders are tucked in the slipstream of the red race director's car.

Cruelly, the rides face a neutralised ride of 13.2km to the official start outside of the city.

C'est parti!

As usual, all the jersey wearers line-up on the front of the start grid. There is time for a final smile and selfie but now it's race time.

1 minute to the depart!

We've been carefully studying the weather for the stage.

Next up and last up on the sign-on stage is Tadej Pogačar, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates.

Alasdair Fotheringham and Matilda Price are on the road to Mont Ventoux as we speak and will provide the best on the ground news and analysis from thew stage.

You can follow all the action in our Tour de France live coverage throughout the day, but for a live video broadcast, there are also plenty of options.

Montpellier is a stage town for the 33rd time and has hosted 30 Tour de France finishes, most of them won by sprinters.

Lenny Martinez also signs on with his Bahrain Victorious teammates. He is wearing the polka-dot mountains jersey and perhaps the best hope for a French stage win in this year's Tour.

Jonas Vingegaard signed on with a smile but spoke with a quiet voice.

We're just 30 minutes to the start of the stage and riders ware signing on in Montpellier.

Tuesday began with news that Mathieu van der Poel has been forced out of the Tour after being diagnosed with pneumonia following hospital examinations.

As Alasdair Fotheringham wrote in his excellent stage preview, "the bleakly beautiful moonscapes of Mont Ventoux will be the backdrop and terrain of one of the decisive final stages of the 2025 Tour d France."

This is the profile of stage 16 of the Tour de France

Stage 16 comes after the rest day and ends with the iconic climb in Provence. The riders face 171.5km in the saddle, with a flat, hot ride across southern France and then the feared 15.7km climb to the very summit of the bald, exposed and windswept mountain finish.

Bonjour and welcome to our live coverage of stage 16 of the 2025 Tour de France! It's Mont Ventoux day!

