'Let us have our race' - Geerike Schreurs and Lauren De Crescenzo share stories from The Traka 360 as pro women 'navigate around all the chaos of the amateurs'

Growing pains is perhaps the polite way to say that not everyone was happy at The Traka gravel races. Complaints ranged but summarised in one word what the elite women making a living at gravel racing wanted was 'respect'.

In just seven years, The Traka has grown to three days and four distances with 5,000 riders, plus another 15,000 people converging on Girona as supporters and spectators. In 2021, the Klassmark-owned races added The Traka 360 and saw 66 men and seven women compete. This year 1,121 riders were in the same event, 77% amateurs. It is the distance that most closely replicates Unbound Gravel 200 with distance, endurance and prestige.

"I want to see respect for the women's race. We figured that out like five years ago in the US," former Unbound Gravel 200 champion Lauren De Crescenzo (The Feed-Argonaut-Castelli-Maxxis) told Cyclingnews, making her debut at The Traka this year.

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"It was very different from any of the safety protocols with Life Time races. What I hated the most was many of the amateur men starting ahead of the 360 pro women. With amateurs everywhere, I was like 'this is not safe. It felt a bit like a death wish."

Unlike rules implemented at Unbound Gravel 200 where pro fields are vetted and have separate start corrals, and the women have their own start 15 minutes after the pro men and 25 minutes prior to the amateur age-group riders, the pro women at The Traka 360 are wedged between pro men and amateurs by 10 minutes on each side. The starts this year were a huge issue with timing and apparently a wave of age-group men sent ahead of the pro women.

"The schedule is very clear. As an amateur rider you know you start time is at 06:10 [a.m. local time]. Everyone knows the Pro men start first, 10 min later the pro women and 10 min later the open category. I just find it very disrespectful from the amateur men to interfere in this and take off 20 min ahead of their original start time," Geerike Schreurs (Specialized Off-road), a two-time podium finisher at The Traka 360, told Cyclingnews.

"The Pro men's race got stopped and Gerard [Freixes, race director and co-owner] asked the amateur men to ride back to the start line because they shouldn’t be here. Unfortunately many of these amateurs didn’t listen, which I call the ’small dick syndrome’. To me it seems like they just want to show off.

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"Yes, it was annoying we had to go through that, but at that moment it is what it is and you better accept it. Besides that, some amateurs after we called them out would move and give us space. Of course there are always some who still won’t move an inch and that is frustrating. It wasn’t great we had to navigate through the age group men."

(Image credit: © The Traka - Oriol Gonzalvo)

Safety and fairness were a common thread for the two competitors at The Traka 360. Schreurs went on to finish third overall for pro women at The Traka 360. De Crescenzo made her debut at the Spanish off-road race and finished eighth.

"The rules according to drafting are very clear – you are not allowed to draft behind another gender. It all starts with us, female riders, to race fair. We all need to respect this rule and trust that everyone does. You never know if someone drafts and it is hard to check this all time," Schreurs added. "This doesn’t only happen in Traka, that happens in every gravel race."