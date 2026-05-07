SD Worx-Protime share Vuelta Femenina stage wins as team management juggles riders' ambitions

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Bredewold got the nod for stage 5 after Kopecky's victory on stage 4

Bredewold after the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime have not only won two consecutive stages of the Vuelta Femenina but also taken two consecutive 1-2s. On stage 4, Lotte Kopecky and Anna van der Breggen were the first across the line.

On stage 5, Mischa Bredewold raised her arm as she finished ahead of Kopecky. The team's sports director, Danny Stam, was happy to see his riders succeed and admitted that balancing his riders' ambitions and demands isn't an easy task.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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