Is co-leadership the only way to challenge Vingegaard at Giro d'Italia? Jai Hindley set to share Red Bull reigns with Pellizzari after season of domestique duties

News
By published

Australian former winner primes for sixth appearance at his favourite race, where it's 'always unpredictable and always super hard in the last week'

Australian Jai Hindley of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe pictured at the start of the men&#039;s race of the 90th edition of the &#039;La Fleche Wallonne&#039;, one day cycling race (Waalse Pijl - Walloon Arrow), 200 km from Herstal to Huy, Wednesday 22 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jai Hindley is one of only two former winners taking the start of the Giro d'Italia in 2026, alongside Egan Bernal, but four years after his pink jersey triumph in Verona, even he isn't afforded the luxury of sole leadership as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe try to form a plan to challenge the standout favourite: Jonas Vingegaard.

If anything, there was a question mark over whether Hindley would be riding this, his sixth Giro, as a domestique for rising Italian star Giulio Pellizzari, who has impressed this season by winning the Tour of the Alps overall and two stages, a key form-marker for his home Grand Tour.

Latest Videos From

Having combined well with Pellizzari at the Vuelta a España last season but ultimately lost out significantly to Vingegaard, though – Hindley was 3:41 down in fourth at the close and the Italian 7:23 in arrears – they will know the challenge presented by the two-time Tour de France winner well.

"Giulio is riding really well. I think he's also improved a lot since last year – I mean, last year he stepped up quite a lot already," said Hindley of his Italian teammate. "But again, now he's riding at a really, really high level, which he showed at the Tour of the Alps and was super nice to see. He's in red-hot form.

"I think my shape is pretty good. I had a good camp in Tenerife, and then I went to the Ardennes. Flèche was not the best, a bit of an opener, let's say, but in Liège, I felt pretty, pretty strong, and thought I had a good race.