Can anyone beat Tadej Pogačar? - Tour de Romandie prologue start times and order

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Slovenian star last to start 3.2km opening effort at 17.27 local time

Side shot of Primoz Roglic riding in an aero position on a TT bike during the opening time trial at Itzulia Basque Country 2026
Primož Roglič will be one of the riders targetting the opening prologue (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The 2026 Tour de Romandie gets underway on Tuesday afternoon with a short and fast prologue effort set to decide the first race leader.

Coming in at only 3.2km long, the prologue TT around Villars-sur-Glâne is flat or downhill for the first 2km, and then climbs up to the line with a 1.1km effort at 5.1%.

Despite the climb, the stage should still be one for the powerful riders, with GC favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) a possible contender for the win alongside TT specialists like Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla), Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

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Pogačar has been given the number 1 bib and therefore will start last, at 17.27, to tackle an effort which should only take a few minutes.

Start times

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Tour de Romandie 2026 prologue start times

Time (CEST)

Rider (Country) Team

15:45:00

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

15:46:00

Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic PostNL

15:47:00

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:48:00

Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep

15:49:00

Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla

15:50:00

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

15:51:00

Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Bahrain Victorious

15:52:00

Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana

15:53:00

Oscar Onley (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

15:54:00

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Lidl-Trek

15:55:00

Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:56:00

Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:57:00

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:58:00

Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team