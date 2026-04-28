Can anyone beat Tadej Pogačar? - Tour de Romandie prologue start times and order

Primož Roglič will be one of the riders targetting the opening prologue

The 2026 Tour de Romandie gets underway on Tuesday afternoon with a short and fast prologue effort set to decide the first race leader.

Coming in at only 3.2km long, the prologue TT around Villars-sur-Glâne is flat or downhill for the first 2km, and then climbs up to the line with a 1.1km effort at 5.1%.

Despite the climb, the stage should still be one for the powerful riders, with GC favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) a possible contender for the win alongside TT specialists like Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla), Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

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For the more climbing-focused GC contenders, fortunately the short length of the TT should limit any earlier time losses, though everyone will be going all-out on the stage that will be decided by fine margins.

The racing gets underway at 15.45 local time (CEST), so 14.45 BST or 9.45 ET, with Movistar's Davide Formolo the first rider to start. All riders, including the final starters, will be leaving at one-minute intervals.

The first stage contender to look out for will be Plapp at 15.49. Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers) will be the first GC contender down the ramp at 15.53, whilst Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) starts at 16.10, and Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) is at 16.20.

Pogačar has been given the number 1 bib and therefore will start last, at 17.27, to tackle an effort which should only take a few minutes.

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Scroll down for the full start times and order.

Start times