La Vuelta Femenina GC standings – Who is leading the race after stage 1?

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General classification standings in the first Grand Tour of 2026

SALVATERRA DE MINO, SPAIN - MAY 03: Red Leader Jersey winner, Noemi Ruegg of Switzerland and Team EF Education-Oatly meets the media press after the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 1 a 113.9km stage from Marin to Salvaterra de Mino / #UCIWWT / on May 03, 2026 in Salvaterra de Mino, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Following her stage 1 victory, Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) wears the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Swiss champion Noemi Rüegg swapped her pink EF Education-Oatly jersey for La Roja after winning the opening stage at the 2026 La Vuelta España Femenina on Sunday.

Rain throughout stage 1's 113.9 kilometres led to treacherous descents, cautious moves and a late crash, but Rüegg's blast from the peloton in the final 200 metres could not be matched across the uphill finish in Salvaterra de Miño. The two riders who reacted to her final acceleration could not make the pass, former world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) finishing second and Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) in third.

Rüegg earned a 10-second bonus for the victory, but was tied on time for the GC lead with Koch as the German earned a six-second bonus at an early intermediate sprint and a four-second bonus for second place. As the stage winner, the Swiss rider took the red jersey and Koch is second overall.

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Stage 2 is a 109.8km rolling tester, with a short, steep ascent in the final kilometres before a short descent into San Cibrao das Viñas.

La Vuelta Femenina 2026 GC standings

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