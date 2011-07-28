Trending

Cavendish on top in Wateringse

Van Hummel, Ligthart fill out podium

Wateringse wielerdag: The Netherlands -

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

