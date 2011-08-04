Trending

Cavendish sprints ahead of McEwen in Wolvertem

Youth overcomes experience in Belgium

Profcriterium Wolvertem-Meise: Belgium -

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2:05:00
2Robbie McEwen (Aus) RadioShack
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:04
4Nick Nuyens (Bel) SaxoBank-Sungard
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep
7Steven De Neef (Bel) Davitamon-Jong Vlaanderen
8Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:14
9Steven Caethoven (Bel) Willems-Accent
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator

