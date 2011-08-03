Sørensen is the man in Denmark
Dane solos to win in front of Vinther and Broge
Designa Grandprix: Denmark -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicki Sørensen (Saxobank Sungard)
|1:20:10
|2
|Troels Rønning Vinther (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Råd)
|0:00:06
|3
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Blue Water Cycling)
|4
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Team Tre-For)
|5
|Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches - Onfone)
|6
|Nikola Aistrup (Team Concordia Forsikring)
|0:00:08
|7
|Daniel Holm Foder (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Råd)
|8
|Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Christina Watches - Onfone)
|0:00:08
|9
|René Jørgensen (Christina Watches - Onfone)
|10
|Michael Reihs (Christina Watches - Onfone)
|11
|Michael Berling (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Råd)
|12
|Lasse Bøchman (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Råd)
|13
|Kaspar Schjønnemann (Team Concordia Forsikring)
|14
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Råd)
|15
|Mads Moltke Steen (Christina Watches - Onfone)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy