Sørensen is the man in Denmark

Dane solos to win in front of Vinther and Broge

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicki Sørensen (Saxobank Sungard)1:20:10
2Troels Rønning Vinther (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Råd)0:00:06
3Rolf Nyborg Broge (Blue Water Cycling)
4Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Team Tre-For)
5Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches - Onfone)
6Nikola Aistrup (Team Concordia Forsikring)0:00:08
7Daniel Holm Foder (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Råd)
8Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Christina Watches - Onfone)0:00:08
9René Jørgensen (Christina Watches - Onfone)
10Michael Reihs (Christina Watches - Onfone)
11Michael Berling (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Råd)
12Lasse Bøchman (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Råd)
13Kaspar Schjønnemann (Team Concordia Forsikring)
14Christopher Juul-Jensen (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Råd)
15Mads Moltke Steen (Christina Watches - Onfone)

