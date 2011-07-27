Trending

Eisel star of Austrian show

Sokol, Sanchez podium

Welser Innenstadt Kriterium: Austria -

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
2Jan Sokol (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

