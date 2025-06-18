Recommended reading

Baloise Belgium Tour: Tim Merlier sprints to stage 1 victory

Jasper Philipsen almost taken down in chaotic finish that saw Merlier outsprint Molano and Vernon

KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM - JUNE 18: Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 94th Baloise Belgium Tour 2025, Stage 1 a 197.6km Merelbeke-Melle to Knokke-Heist on June 18, 2025 in Merelbeke-Melle, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Tim Merlier winning stage 1 of the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) was the fastest in an uphill sprint taking the opening stage victory and first leader's jersey at the Baloise Belgium Tour in Knokke-Heist.

The European Champion launched his sprint at the bottom of the sharp incline, leaving behind a chaotic mass of sprinters jostling for position that nearly took down rival Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

