Trending

Sanchez tops in Roosendaal

Basso, Hoogerland round out podium

Draai van de Kaai: The Netherlands -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews