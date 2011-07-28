Roy triumphant in Ronde des Korrigans
Chavanel and Gautier complete podium
Ronde des Korrigans à Camors: France -
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jérémy Roy (FDJ)
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
|4
|Warren Barguil (AC Lanester 56)
|5
|Nicolas David (Vendee U)
|6
|Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojassun)
|7
|Anthony Ravard (Ag2R La Mondiale)
|8
|Laurent Pichon (Bretagne Schuller)
|9
|William Le Corre (Cotes D'armor)
|10
|Julien Simon (Saur-Sojassun)
|11
|Fabrice Gicquelay (EC Queven)
|12
|Simon Gouedard (VCP Lorient)
|13
|Guillaume Blot (Bretagne Schuller)
|14
|Frédéric Guesdon (FDJ )
|15
|Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojassun)
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojassun)
|17
|Tristan Valentin (Cofidis)
|18
|Sébastien Turgot (Europcar)
|19
|Yoann Gene (Europcar)
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ)
|21
|Régis Geffroy (Cotes D'Armor)
|22
|Piotr Zielinsky (VCP Lorient)
|23
|Sylvain Cheval (Bic 2000)
|24
|Hyeong Ghoe (Ginse Asia)
|25
|Sébastien Hinault (Ag2R La Mondiale)
