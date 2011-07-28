Trending

Roy triumphant in Ronde des Korrigans

Chavanel and Gautier complete podium

Ronde des Korrigans à Camors: France -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 9

The final podium.

The final podium.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 9

The race begins

The race begins
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 9

Roy had plenty of supporters in Bretagne

Roy had plenty of supporters in Bretagne
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 9

Roy takes the win ahead of Chavanel

Roy takes the win ahead of Chavanel
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 9

Cyril Gautier leads home the chase.

Cyril Gautier leads home the chase.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 9

Puncture for Chavanel as he considers jumping on the motorbike.

Puncture for Chavanel as he considers jumping on the motorbike.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 9

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 9

Jeannesson, who wore the white jersey at the Tour de France for a few days was in attendance.

Jeannesson, who wore the white jersey at the Tour de France for a few days was in attendance.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 9

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jérémy Roy (FDJ)
2Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
3Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
4Warren Barguil (AC Lanester 56)
5Nicolas David (Vendee U)
6Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojassun)
7Anthony Ravard (Ag2R La Mondiale)
8Laurent Pichon (Bretagne Schuller)
9William Le Corre (Cotes D'armor)
10Julien Simon (Saur-Sojassun)
11Fabrice Gicquelay (EC Queven)
12Simon Gouedard (VCP Lorient)
13Guillaume Blot (Bretagne Schuller)
14Frédéric Guesdon (FDJ )
15Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojassun)
16Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojassun)
17Tristan Valentin (Cofidis)
18Sébastien Turgot (Europcar)
19Yoann Gene (Europcar)
20Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ)
21Régis Geffroy (Cotes D'Armor)
22Piotr Zielinsky (VCP Lorient)
23Sylvain Cheval (Bic 2000)
24Hyeong Ghoe (Ginse Asia)
25Sébastien Hinault (Ag2R La Mondiale)

Latest on Cyclingnews