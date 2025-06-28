Recommended reading

Netherlands Road Championships: Danny van Poppel pips Olav Kooij to road race victory in photo finish bunch sprint

By published

Lead-out rider beats the big favourite in very tight finish in Ede

DE PANNE, BELGIUM - MARCH 26: Danny van Poppel of The Netherlands and Team Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe crosses the finish line during the 49th Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025, Men&#039;s Elite a 195.6km one day race from Brugge to De Panne / #UCIWT / on March 26, 2025 in De Panne, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

In a narrow photo finish, Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the men's road race at the Dutch national championships, just beating pre-race favourite Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) to the title.

Kooij finished second by a matter of centimetres, with outgoing champion Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) finishing third.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews