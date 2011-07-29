Trending

Evans stops Gilbert's winning streak

McEwen nabs podium spot in Sint-Niklaas

Cibel Na-Tourcriterium Saint-Niklaas: Belgium -

Image 1 of 23

Thomas De Gendt was another star of the Tour.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 23

Evans captures the moment for himself

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 23

Cadel Evans greets fans in Sint Niklaas

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 23

Number one!

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 23

Evans has a bright yellow helmet to match his maillot jaune

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 23

The fans and media at the post-Tour crit

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 23

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) comes across the line

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 23

Robbie McEwen leads the chase

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 23

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 23

Gilbert has had a string of 'victories' in the post-Tour criteirums

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 23

Philippe Gilbert leads the chase

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 23

Cadel Evans on the attack

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 23

Cadel Evans enjoyed his post-Tour experience

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 23

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the VIP car

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 23

Cadel Evans is interviewed after his parade lap

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 23

Evans puts on his work shoes.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 23

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert and Tour de France winner Cadel Evans.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 23

Riders sped through Sint Niklaas for almost two hours

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 23

Cadel Evans, the Tour de France winner, was treated to a victory in Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 23

Evans made a good show of it with the win in Sint Niklaas

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 23

Cadel Evans gets down to business

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 23

Cadel Evans busily signed autographs for the fans.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 23

Cadel Evans headed up the post-Tour criterium in Sint Niklaas

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:50:00
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:08
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
5Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:20
7Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
8Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
11Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Nikolas Vereecken (Bel)
13Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:52
14Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
15Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
18Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
19Kenenth Van Compernolle
20Tom Van den Bosch
21Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
22Glenn Van de Maele
23Matthias Vincke
24Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
25Ioannes Mariolas (Gre)
26Kristof Dhollander
27Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
28Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
29Sven Van Luyck
30Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
31Stijn Gidé0:01:15

