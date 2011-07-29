Evans stops Gilbert's winning streak
McEwen nabs podium spot in Sint-Niklaas
Cibel Na-Tourcriterium Saint-Niklaas: Belgium -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:00
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:08
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:20
|7
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Nikolas Vereecken (Bel)
|13
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:52
|14
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|15
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|18
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|19
|Kenenth Van Compernolle
|20
|Tom Van den Bosch
|21
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|22
|Glenn Van de Maele
|23
|Matthias Vincke
|24
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|Ioannes Mariolas (Gre)
|26
|Kristof Dhollander
|27
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|28
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|29
|Sven Van Luyck
|30
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|31
|Stijn Gidé
|0:01:15
