'This Tour is growing me old' - Tadej Pogačar hints at defensive tactics for first mountain stage after losing wingman João Almeida

UAE Team Emirates-XRG expected to clash with Visma-Lease a Bike on tough stage in the Massif Central on Monday

Tour de France 2025 - Stage 9 - 13 Jul 2025
Race leader Tadej Pogačar rides behind his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates Tim Wellens, in the KOM jersey, and Marc Soler, and he will depend on them as the mountains soon return (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tadej Pogačar lost vital wingman and UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate João Almeida during stage 9 to Châteauroux, admitting he could now ride more defensively on the stage 10 and that the intensity and long transfers of the 2025 Tour de France are leaving him without even time to shave.

"This Tour is growing me old, because there's no time to shave, we have so many transfers," Pogačar said half joking and half serious when asked if he was growing a beard.

