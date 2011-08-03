Greipel the strongest in Hannover
Niermann and Wagner outsprinted by German superstar
Nacht von Hannover: Germany -
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Team Omega Pharma)
|1:03:49
|2
|Grischa Niermann (Team Rabobank)
|3
|Robert Wagner (Team Leopard Trek)
|0:00:01
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Team Skill Shimano)
|5
|John Degenkolb (Team HTC)
|0:00:08
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Team Garmin Cervelo)
|7
|Eric Baumann (Team Net App)
|8
|Sebastian Lang (Team Omega Pharma)
|9
|Robert Bartko (Bahn)
|0:00:09
|10
|Mike Willam (Thüringer Energie Team)
|11
|Florian Monreal (Indeland)
|0:00:26
|12
|Andreas Schillinger (Team Net App)
|13
|Marc Hester (Bahn)
|0:00:27
|14
|Philipp Herbst (Team BMC)
|15
|Tim Jonas Reus (Team BMC)
|16
|Enrico Knobloch (Team BMC)
|17
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Indeland)
|18
|Lucas Schädlich (Team NSP)
|19
|Matthias Bertling (Indeland)
|20
|Luke Roberts (Team Saxo Bank)
|0:00:28
|21
|Leif Lampater (Bahn)
|22
|Steffen Radochla (Team Nutrixxion)
|0:00:29
|23
|Björn Schröder (Team Nutrixxion)
|24
|Simon Nuber (Thüringer Energie Team)
|0:00:30
|25
|Robert Bensch (Bahn)
|26
|Benjamin Edmüller (Bahn)
|27
|Rene Obst (Team NSP)
|28
|Martin Reimer (Team Skil Shimano)
|0:00:31
|29
|Sascha Wagner (Team BMC)
|30
|Dominic Klemme (Team Leopard Trek)
|31
|Sergej Fuchs (Team Nutrixxion)
|32
|Marcel Barth (Bahn)
|0:00:39
|33
|Marcel Kalz (Bahn)
|34
|Andreas Müller (Bahn)
|0:00:44
