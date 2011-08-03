Trending

Greipel the strongest in Hannover

Niermann and Wagner outsprinted by German superstar

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Team Omega Pharma)1:03:49
2Grischa Niermann (Team Rabobank)
3Robert Wagner (Team Leopard Trek)0:00:01
4Marcel Kittel (Team Skill Shimano)
5John Degenkolb (Team HTC)0:00:08
6Heinrich Haussler (Team Garmin Cervelo)
7Eric Baumann (Team Net App)
8Sebastian Lang (Team Omega Pharma)
9Robert Bartko (Bahn)0:00:09
10Mike Willam (Thüringer Energie Team)
11Florian Monreal (Indeland)0:00:26
12Andreas Schillinger (Team Net App)
13Marc Hester (Bahn)0:00:27
14Philipp Herbst (Team BMC)
15Tim Jonas Reus (Team BMC)
16Enrico Knobloch (Team BMC)
17Daniel Westmattelmann (Indeland)
18Lucas Schädlich (Team NSP)
19Matthias Bertling (Indeland)
20Luke Roberts (Team Saxo Bank)0:00:28
21Leif Lampater (Bahn)
22Steffen Radochla (Team Nutrixxion)0:00:29
23Björn Schröder (Team Nutrixxion)
24Simon Nuber (Thüringer Energie Team)0:00:30
25Robert Bensch (Bahn)
26Benjamin Edmüller (Bahn)
27Rene Obst (Team NSP)
28Martin Reimer (Team Skil Shimano)0:00:31
29Sascha Wagner (Team BMC)
30Dominic Klemme (Team Leopard Trek)
31Sergej Fuchs (Team Nutrixxion)
32Marcel Barth (Bahn)0:00:39
33Marcel Kalz (Bahn)
34Andreas Müller (Bahn)0:00:44

Latest on Cyclingnews