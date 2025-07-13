'I would be ashamed to have crashes in my race if I was an organizer' - Visma's Richard Plugge calls for better race safety

Team manager believes race organisers can do more to reduce crashes and injury

CHATEAUROUX, FRANCE - JULY 13: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 9 a 174.1km stage from Chinon to Chateauroux ) / #UCIWT / on July 13, 2025 in Chateauroux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Visma-Lease a Bike riders compete at the front of the peloton during stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The speed, intensity and global reach of the Tour de France always highlights the dangers and consequences of crashes in professional cycling and so sparks calls for improved safety in the sport.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the opening stage in Lille but then crashed out on stage 3. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) crashed on stage 1 and was removed from the race due to concussion.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

