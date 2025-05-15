Recommended reading

Tour de Hongrie: Danny van Poppel takes back-to-back win with photofinish stage 2 sprint victory

Dylan Groenewegen pipped to second as Tim Torn Teutenberg in third

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 26 Danny van Poppel of The Netherlands and Team Red BullBORAhansgrohe competes during the 49th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 Mens Elite a 1956km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 26 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Danny von Poppel took a second sprint victory in a row on stage 2 of Tour de Hongrie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) made it two for two at the Tour de Hongrie, extending his lead in the overall classification in the second sprint stage of the race.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) opened up the sprint and could almost taste the podium champagne before Van Poppel muscled his way alongside and then lunged at the line to snatch the victory by half a wheel's width.

