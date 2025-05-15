Tour de Hongrie: Danny van Poppel takes back-to-back win with photofinish stage 2 sprint victory

Danny von Poppel took a second sprint victory in a row on stage 2 of Tour de Hongrie

Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) made it two for two at the Tour de Hongrie, extending his lead in the overall classification in the second sprint stage of the race.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) opened up the sprint and could almost taste the podium champagne before Van Poppel muscled his way alongside and then lunged at the line to snatch the victory by half a wheel's width.

Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) was third at the end of the 210.3 kilometre stage from Budapest to Gyor.

Van Poppel leads the Tour de Hongrie by eight seconds over breakaway rider János Pelikán (Team United Shipping) with Groenewegen third at 10 seconds.

Results

