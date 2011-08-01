Trending

Ten Dam takes Tiel

Hoogerland, Ruijgh treated to podium

Profronde van Tiel: Tiel, The Netherlands -

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano

