Contador gets revenge for Alpe d'Huez in Lacq

Rolland and Hushovd come in second and third

Critérium cycliste de Lacq-Audéjos: France -

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador (Spa) SaxoBank-Sungard
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Europcar
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Garmin-Cervelo
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
5Arnoud Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
7Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC
8Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
9Damien Branaa (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
10Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Armor Lux

