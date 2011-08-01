Andy Schleck solos to victory in Heerlen
Rolland, Poels trail in for podium spots
RaboRonde Heerlen: The Netherlands -
Image 1 of 23
Image 2 of 23
Image 3 of 23
Image 4 of 23
Image 5 of 23
Image 6 of 23
Image 7 of 23
Image 8 of 23
Image 9 of 23
Image 10 of 23
Image 11 of 23
Image 12 of 23
Image 13 of 23
Image 14 of 23
Image 15 of 23
Image 16 of 23
Image 17 of 23
Image 18 of 23
Image 19 of 23
Image 20 of 23
Image 21 of 23
Image 22 of 23
Image 23 of 23
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Europcar
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC - Highroad
|5
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Math Salden
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|11
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|13
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Fuji - Cyclingtime
|14
|Lee Rodgers (Sin) Fuji - Cyclingtime
|15
|Yannik Vanbrabant (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion
|17
|Bram Nolten (Ned) RTC Limburg
|18
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda’s Willems
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|23
|Raymond Werst (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
|24
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|25
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|26
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|27
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|29
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx
|30
|Ritchie Motké (Ned) RTC Limburg
|31
|Luc Loozen (Ned) TWC Maaslandster
|32
|Emmanuel van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx
|33
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|34
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
|35
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) RTC Limburg
|36
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Differdange
|37
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Ben Berden (Bel) Individueel
|39
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers koffie
|40
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy