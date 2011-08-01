Trending

Andy Schleck solos to victory in Heerlen

Rolland, Poels trail in for podium spots

RaboRonde Heerlen: The Netherlands -

Image 1 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 20 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 21 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 22 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 23 of 23

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Europcar
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC - Highroad
5Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
6Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Thomas Dekker (Ned) Math Salden
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
11Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
13Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Fuji - Cyclingtime
14Lee Rodgers (Sin) Fuji - Cyclingtime
15Yannik Vanbrabant (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion
17Bram Nolten (Ned) RTC Limburg
18Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
19Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda’s Willems
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
23Raymond Werst (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
24Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
25Brian Megens (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
26Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
27Koen de Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
29Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx
30Ritchie Motké (Ned) RTC Limburg
31Luc Loozen (Ned) TWC Maaslandster
32Emmanuel van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx
33Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
34Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
35Yannick Janssen (Ned) RTC Limburg
36Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Differdange
37Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
38Ben Berden (Bel) Individueel
39Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers koffie
40Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet

