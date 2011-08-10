Trending

Contador bests local favourites in Emmen

Engels and Weening complete podium

Alberto Contador (Saxobank-Sungard) proved strongest in 'golden arrow' of Emmen, soloing to victory ahead of Dutch duo Addy Engels and Pieter Weening. The Post-Tour criterium is the last in the series and will likely also be Contador's final race of the season.

The Spaniard won this year's Giro d'Italia before riding to fifth in the Tour de France.

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Saxobank SunGard
2Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank

