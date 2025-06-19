Recommended reading

Baloise Belgium Tour: Jasper Philipsen takes stage 2 sprint win

By published

Molano takes second and Berkmoes third as Philipsen reverses his stage 1 fortunes

PUTTE, BELGIUM - JUNE 19: Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 94th Baloise Belgium Tour 2025, Stage 2 a 194.4km stage from Beringen to Putte on June 19, 2025 in Putte, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen crossing the line in Putte to take victory on the second stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) struck back to win stage 2 of the Baloise Belgium Tour, triumphing in the mass sprint finish at the end of the 194.4km race.

The Belgian scored his second win of the 2025 season in Putte, having missed out on the sprint on Wednesday’s opening stage after almost going down in a crash at the finish.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

