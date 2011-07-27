Trending

Cavendish too quick for Schleck brothers in Stiphout

Mollema rides in for fourth

Profronde van Stiphout: Stiphout, The Netherlands -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 21

Cavendish takes a 'close' victory.

Cavendish takes a 'close' victory.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 21

The crowd was out in force.

The crowd was out in force.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 21

A close up.

A close up.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 21

Hoogerland (r) still has scars from his horrific Tour de France crash.

Hoogerland (r) still has scars from his horrific Tour de France crash.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 21

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) sporting a beard to cover the facial injuries he sustained at the Tour.

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) sporting a beard to cover the facial injuries he sustained at the Tour.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 21

Life is pretty good for Mark Cavendish at the moment.

Life is pretty good for Mark Cavendish at the moment.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 21

A glass of beer for the podium.

A glass of beer for the podium.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 21

Before the race the Schlecks get a photo with the podium girls.

Before the race the Schlecks get a photo with the podium girls.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 21

The sprint is on - not too hard to predict the winner.

The sprint is on - not too hard to predict the winner.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 21

Cavendish puts on a straight face in the company of the podium girls.

Cavendish puts on a straight face in the company of the podium girls.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 21

Ready to go Frank?

Ready to go Frank?
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 21

Frank Schleck answers some questions about the Tour before the race.

Frank Schleck answers some questions about the Tour before the race.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 21

Cavendish presented prior to the race.

Cavendish presented prior to the race.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 21

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) takes a corner.

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) takes a corner.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 21

Cavendish was the centre of plenty of attention.

Cavendish was the centre of plenty of attention.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 21

The Wahoo Fitness RFLKT works with the company's own app but also Abvio's powerful Cyclemeter.

The Wahoo Fitness RFLKT works with the company's own app but also Abvio's powerful Cyclemeter.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 21

The racing continued into the evening.

The racing continued into the evening.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 21

Cavendish gets some kisses.

Cavendish gets some kisses.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 21

The break mid'way through the race with Cavendish in the lead.

The break mid'way through the race with Cavendish in the lead.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 20 of 21

Cavendish on the podium.

Cavendish on the podium.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 21 of 21

Riders get ready to set off.

Riders get ready to set off.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) added the Profronde van Stiphout to his name on Tuesday. The British super sprinter was too fast for Luxembourg's Andy and Frank Schleck who had to settle for the minor positions.

Related Articles

Cavendish sets his sights on world championships

The three riders joined, Ivan Basso, Laurens Ten Dam, Johnny Hoogerland and Thomas Dekker among others at the start in Stiphout.

Bauke Mollema finished fourth, while Pim Ligthart of the Vacansoleil DCM team won the sprint of the chasing group.

Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews