Cavendish too quick for Schleck brothers in Stiphout
Mollema rides in for fourth
Profronde van Stiphout: Stiphout, The Netherlands -
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) added the Profronde van Stiphout to his name on Tuesday. The British super sprinter was too fast for Luxembourg's Andy and Frank Schleck who had to settle for the minor positions.
The three riders joined, Ivan Basso, Laurens Ten Dam, Johnny Hoogerland and Thomas Dekker among others at the start in Stiphout.
Bauke Mollema finished fourth, while Pim Ligthart of the Vacansoleil DCM team won the sprint of the chasing group.
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
