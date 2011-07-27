Image 1 of 21 Cavendish takes a 'close' victory. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 21 The crowd was out in force. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 21 A close up. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 21 Hoogerland (r) still has scars from his horrific Tour de France crash. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) sporting a beard to cover the facial injuries he sustained at the Tour. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 21 Life is pretty good for Mark Cavendish at the moment. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 21 A glass of beer for the podium. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 21 Before the race the Schlecks get a photo with the podium girls. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 21 The sprint is on - not too hard to predict the winner. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 21 Cavendish puts on a straight face in the company of the podium girls. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 21 Ready to go Frank? (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 21 Frank Schleck answers some questions about the Tour before the race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 21 Cavendish presented prior to the race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 21 Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) takes a corner. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 21 Cavendish was the centre of plenty of attention. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 16 of 21 The Wahoo Fitness RFLKT works with the company's own app but also Abvio's powerful Cyclemeter. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 17 of 21 The racing continued into the evening. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 18 of 21 Cavendish gets some kisses. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 19 of 21 The break mid'way through the race with Cavendish in the lead. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 20 of 21 Cavendish on the podium. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 21 of 21 Riders get ready to set off. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) added the Profronde van Stiphout to his name on Tuesday. The British super sprinter was too fast for Luxembourg's Andy and Frank Schleck who had to settle for the minor positions.

The three riders joined, Ivan Basso, Laurens Ten Dam, Johnny Hoogerland and Thomas Dekker among others at the start in Stiphout.

Bauke Mollema finished fourth, while Pim Ligthart of the Vacansoleil DCM team won the sprint of the chasing group.