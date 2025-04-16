Ronde van Limburg: Milan Fretin fends off rivals on teammate's bike to win chaotic bunch sprint

By published

Cofidis secure fifth triumph of 2025 with local rider Fretin

Milan Fretin (Cofidis)
Milan Fretin (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Riding a teammate's bike after a late puncture in the Ronde van Limburg could not stop Milan Fretin from claiming the third victory of his season on Wednesday -  and on home soil to boot.

In the tough, cobbled midweek Classic in east Belgium, the Cofidis racer clinched a chaotic small bunch sprint win in front of a crowd of delighted relatives and friends.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

