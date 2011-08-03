Evans takes final post-Tour criterium win
Weening, Westra round out podium
Profronde van Surhuisterveen: The Netherlands -
Tour de France champion Cadel Evans enjoyed his final victory in the post-Tour criterium circuit, winning the 30th edition of the Profonde van Surhuisterveen.
The Australian rider topped Pieter Weening of Rabobank and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the Dutch event.
Surhuisterveen was the final appearance for Evans in the 'kermiskoers', which honour the top riders of the Tour de France with daily festivals in various parts of Europe.
Evans also won in Sint-Niklaas in Belgium as well as taking second to Alessandro Petacchi in Bochum, in Germany.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy