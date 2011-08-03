Image 1 of 24 There was a small problem during the race. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 2 of 24 Addy Engels (QuickStep) (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 3 of 24 Addy Engels (QuickStep) leads the bunch (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 4 of 24 Addy Engels (QuickStep) (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 5 of 24 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 6 of 24 Bobby Traksel (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 7 of 24 (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 8 of 24 (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 9 of 24 (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 10 of 24 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 11 of 24 (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 12 of 24 (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 13 of 24 (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 14 of 24 Evans leads the peloton (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 15 of 24 Cadel Evans takes the win (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 16 of 24 Cadel Evans displays the maillot jaune in Surhuisterveen (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 17 of 24 The scars are still apparent on the legs of Johnny Hoogerland (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 18 of 24 The sun sets on the criterium (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 19 of 24 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 20 of 24 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) having a good time. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 21 of 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 22 of 24 Melissa Hoskins solos to the win in Surhuisterveen (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 23 of 24 Australian Melissa Hoskins won the women's race. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 24 of 24 Michael Schar (BMC) (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

Tour de France champion Cadel Evans enjoyed his final victory in the post-Tour criterium circuit, winning the 30th edition of the Profonde van Surhuisterveen.

The Australian rider topped Pieter Weening of Rabobank and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the Dutch event.

Surhuisterveen was the final appearance for Evans in the 'kermiskoers', which honour the top riders of the Tour de France with daily festivals in various parts of Europe.

Evans also won in Sint-Niklaas in Belgium as well as taking second to Alessandro Petacchi in Bochum, in Germany.

