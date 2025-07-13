Sarah Sturm and Zach Calton plunder Utah gravel for solo wins at Crusher in the Tushar

Emma Langley and Torbjørn Røed ride to runner-up positions as race returns from year off due to area wild fires

Zach Calton (Ventum) has enough time in hand to celebrate the victory at 2025 Crusher in the Tushar
(Image credit: Life Time)
Sarah Sturm (Specialized) and Zach Calton (Ventum) claimed solo victories at Crusher in the Tushar gravel race in west-central Utah.

Migration Gravel champion Sturm, fresh off third place at Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder stage race, put on a 'clinic' on the gruelling 69-mile off-road race, finishing in 4:57:13. Emma Langley (Aegis Cycling Foundation) finished 56 seconds back for second place, with Anna Gibson (Pas Normal Studios) another 1:04 later for third.

Elite women - top 5

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Sarah Sturm

04:57:13

2

Emma Langley

00:00:56

3

Anna Gibson

00:02:00

4

Cristina Mcknight

00:13:57

5

Melissa Aitken

00:14:58

Elite men - top 5

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Zach Calton

04:09:48

2

Torbjørn Røed

00:02:07

3

Henry Nelson

00:06:44

4

Nathan Spratt

00:08:34

5

Marcus Spratt

00:16:50

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

