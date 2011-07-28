Trending

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium with Fabian Cancellara and Thor Hushovd

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium with Fabian Cancellara and Thor Hushovd
(Image credit: AFP)
Gilbert beats Cancellara in the sprint

Gilbert beats Cancellara in the sprint
(Image credit: AFP)
Gilbert goes on the attack

Gilbert goes on the attack
(Image credit: AFP)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the Sørlandsparken Grand Prix criterium in Norway on Wednesday night, edging out Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) in a close two-rider sprint finish.

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) won the sprint for third in his hometown event.

Also riding were Matti Breschel (Rabobank), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil), Matt Lloyd (Garmin-Cervelo), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).

All the riders wore black armbands and a minutes silence was held before the event to remember the victims of the recent Norwegian killings.
 

