Gilbert victorious in Aalst

Belgian returns home after successful Tour

Natour Criterium Aalst: Aalst, Belgium -

1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:19:35
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:03
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
10Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

