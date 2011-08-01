Trending

Hondo claims Nacht Rhede

Podium for Wegmann, Martin

Bitburger-City-Nacht Rhede: Germany -

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
2Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
3Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad

