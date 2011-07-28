Gilbert adds another win in Herentals
Nibali, Leukemans round out podium
Criterium Herentals: Belgium -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
