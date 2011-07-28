Trending

Gilbert adds another win in Herentals

Nibali, Leukemans round out podium

Johan Van Summeren is always popular in Belgium.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) leads into a corner

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) says hello

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Basso says hello

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Ivan Basso on the front

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Lars Boom (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Nibali was popular with the crowd

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Gilbert signs an autograph

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Tyler Farrar does a lap of the circuit before the race

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
The Gilbert fans were out in force

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Sven Nijs (Landbouwkrediet) has a go

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Gilbert on the front

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
The attacks came thick and fast

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Vincenzo Nibali leads teammate Ivan Basso

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates another win

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) at speed

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
At the startline.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Tyler Farrar answers a few questions about the Tour.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Guess who these socks belong to?

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Gilbert on the podium.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Sven Nys on the attack.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Nys was happy to be in attendance.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Vincenzo Nibali talked about the Giro and his Tour aspirations.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Nibali cornering on the cobbles.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Nibali leads Leukemans over the line.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Vincenczo Nibali was a star in Herentals.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
There were some big crowds in attendance.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Bjorn Leukemans.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Liquigas on the attack.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
One of the biggest stars of the Belgian cycling scene.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Crowds lined the streets

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Gilbert took the win as the sun went down.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Gilbert takes an interview.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Gilbert midway through the race.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Gilbert waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Today's winner, a little known Walloon rider.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The Telenet Fidea boys are more used to riding in winter but were out en masse.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Farrar makes his way into the festival.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Tyler Farrar is a popular man in Belgium.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Thomas De Gendt

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Ivan Basso didn't have his best Tour but certainly enjoyed riding today.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Basso has been omnipresent in the Post Tour crits.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
44 laps in the pace was getting frenetic.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Van Summeren arrives.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews