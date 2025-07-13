Tom Pidcock conquers 'home' cross-country race in Andorra at UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

By published

Third time is the charm as Olympic Champion scores the victory at Pal Arinsal course from fourth row start

Tom Pidcock won his 2025 debut at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Andorra on July 13, 2025
(Image credit: WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series)

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) lost no time in hitting his stride on his mountain bike, winning the UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup competition in Pal Arinsal-Andorra on Sunday.

The reigning Olympic Champion in the XCO discipline made a splash in his season debut on dirt, working his way from a fourth-row start to take a solo lead by the bell lap.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.