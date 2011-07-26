Trending

Boom wins opening post Tour crit in Holland

Hoogerland, and Ten Dam complete podium

Natourcriterium Boxmeer: Boxmeer, The Netherlands -

Lars Boom (Rabobank) has won the Boxmeer criterium, the Dutchman defending his title after also taking victory last year. In second was Tour de France hero Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) who was received extremely well by the crowds in his first race back in Holland.

Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil-DCM) animated the early laps of the race, with a solo move staying away for a long time. However, Boom and Hoogerland formed a formidable chase duo and passed the fading Dutchman late in the race.

Dags na de Tour is part of the Post-Tour criterium series.

Results
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
5Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

