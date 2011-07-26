Boom wins opening post Tour crit in Holland
Hoogerland, and Ten Dam complete podium
Natourcriterium Boxmeer: Boxmeer, The Netherlands -
Lars Boom (Rabobank) has won the Boxmeer criterium, the Dutchman defending his title after also taking victory last year. In second was Tour de France hero Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) who was received extremely well by the crowds in his first race back in Holland.
Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil-DCM) animated the early laps of the race, with a solo move staying away for a long time. However, Boom and Hoogerland formed a formidable chase duo and passed the fading Dutchman late in the race.
Dags na de Tour is part of the Post-Tour criterium series.
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
