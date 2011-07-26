Lars Boom (Rabobank) has won the Boxmeer criterium, the Dutchman defending his title after also taking victory last year. In second was Tour de France hero Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) who was received extremely well by the crowds in his first race back in Holland.

Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil-DCM) animated the early laps of the race, with a solo move staying away for a long time. However, Boom and Hoogerland formed a formidable chase duo and passed the fading Dutchman late in the race.

Dags na de Tour is part of the Post-Tour criterium series.