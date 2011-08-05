Trending

Schleck the elder victorious in Oostvoorne

Hoogerland, and Ten Dam complete podium

Ronde van Oostvoorne: The Netherlands -

Frank Schleck answers some questions about the Tour before the race.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
3Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank

