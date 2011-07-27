Trending

Hoogerland triumphs in Chaam

Schleck, Terpstra podium in Dutch post-Tour criterium

Acht van Chaam: The Netherlands -

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
2Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
7Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
8Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
9Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Chipotle
11Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
12Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
14Thomas Dekker (Ned)
15Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Jeroen Boelen (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
17Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
19Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly Cycling ...
20Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
21Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
22Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
23Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil-Shimano
24Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
25Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
26Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Eddy Merckx - Indeland
27Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
28Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
29Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
30Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
31Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
32Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
33Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Eddy Merckx - Indeland
34Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly Cycling ...
35Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
37Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
38Joop De Gans (Ned) Eddy Merckx - Indeland

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2Vera Koedooder (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ..
3Sarah Düster (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness Racing Team
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
7Linda Ringlever (Ned) Moving Ladies
8Melanie Woering (Ned) W.V Eemland
9Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
10Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team

