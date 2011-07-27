Hoogerland triumphs in Chaam
Schleck, Terpstra podium in Dutch post-Tour criterium
Acht van Chaam: The Netherlands -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|7
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|8
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
|9
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Chipotle
|11
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
|12
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|14
|Thomas Dekker (Ned)
|15
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|17
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
|19
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly Cycling ...
|20
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|21
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|22
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|23
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|24
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|25
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|26
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|27
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|28
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|29
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|30
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|31
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|32
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|33
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|34
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly Cycling ...
|35
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
|37
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
|38
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ..
|3
|Sarah Düster (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness Racing Team
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Moving Ladies
|8
|Melanie Woering (Ned) W.V Eemland
|9
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|10
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
