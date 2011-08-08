Trending

Farrar takes top spot in Zevenbergen

Hoogerland, and Ten Dam complete podium

Profronde van Zevenbergen: The Netherlands -

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
6Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
7Kai Reus (Ned)
8Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems - Accent
9Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep
10Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM

