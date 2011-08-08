Farrar takes top spot in Zevenbergen
Hoogerland, and Ten Dam complete podium
Profronde van Zevenbergen: The Netherlands -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Kai Reus (Ned)
|8
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems - Accent
|9
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep
|10
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
