Trending

Greipel quickest in Tour de Neuss

Hondo, Ciolek podium

Image 1 of 20

The Neuss podium.

The Neuss podium.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 20

Gerald Ciolek was third on the day.

Gerald Ciolek was third on the day.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 20

The race had to deal with some poor weather.

The race had to deal with some poor weather.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 20

UnitedHealthcare rider Robert Forster was in attendance.

UnitedHealthcare rider Robert Forster was in attendance.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 20

Greipel cornering in the Tour de Neuss.

Greipel cornering in the Tour de Neuss.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 20

Greipel thanked his fans for their support.

Greipel thanked his fans for their support.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 20

Greipel with arm aloft celebrates his win.

Greipel with arm aloft celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 20

Patrick Gretsch is an up and coming German star.

Patrick Gretsch is an up and coming German star.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 20

Danilo Hondo takes a corner.

Danilo Hondo takes a corner.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 20

The devil was in attendance.

The devil was in attendance.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 20

Greipel tells everyone that he's the winner.

Greipel tells everyone that he's the winner.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 20

Christian Knees.

Christian Knees.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 20

Sebastien Lang is a local favourite.

Sebastien Lang is a local favourite.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 20

Lotto talk about the their Tour.

Lotto talk about the their Tour.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 20

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 20

Grischa Niermann

Grischa Niermann
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 20

The podium; Hondo, Greipel, Ciolek

The podium; Hondo, Greipel, Ciolek
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 20

Marcel Sieberg riding on the front.

Marcel Sieberg riding on the front.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 20

The sprint for the line.

The sprint for the line.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 20 of 20

Riders roll out.

Riders roll out.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews