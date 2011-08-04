Ruijgh overcomes Engels in Maastricht
Kroon completes podium
Ridderronde Maastricht: The Netherlands -
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep
|3
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC
