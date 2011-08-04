Trending

Ruijgh overcomes Engels in Maastricht

Kroon completes podium

Ridderronde Maastricht: The Netherlands -

Image 1 of 28

Ruijgh leads as the race heats up.

Ruijgh leads as the race heats up.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 28

On the start

On the start
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 28

In the race car behind.

In the race car behind.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 28

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 28

Rob Ruijgh wins.

Rob Ruijgh wins.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 28

Laurens Ten Dam and Rob Ruijgh enter the festivities.

Laurens Ten Dam and Rob Ruijgh enter the festivities.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 28

Rogers and Cuppens.

Rogers and Cuppens.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 28

Rob Ruijgh has a chat after the race.

Rob Ruijgh has a chat after the race.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 28

The podium.

The podium.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 28

Racing through Maastricht on a warm summer evening.

Racing through Maastricht on a warm summer evening.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 28

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 28

Laurens Ten Dam is a popular man in Holland.

Laurens Ten Dam is a popular man in Holland.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 28

Karsten Kroon

Karsten Kroon
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 28

Kroon riding alone.

Kroon riding alone.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 28

Kisses for the winner.

Kisses for the winner.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 28

The bunch behind.

The bunch behind.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 28

The sprint with Ruijgh taking the win.

The sprint with Ruijgh taking the win.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 28

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 28

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 20 of 28

Laurens Ten Dam leads the chase.

Laurens Ten Dam leads the chase.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 21 of 28

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 22 of 28

Johnny Hoogerland

Johnny Hoogerland
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 23 of 28

The streets were packed full of spectators.

The streets were packed full of spectators.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 24 of 28

Engels and Hoogerland make their entrance.

Engels and Hoogerland make their entrance.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 25 of 28

The breakaway races ahead.

The breakaway races ahead.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 26 of 28

UnitedHealthCare's Boy Van Poppel was in attendance.

UnitedHealthCare's Boy Van Poppel was in attendance.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 27 of 28

Riders ready for the roll-out.

Riders ready for the roll-out.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 28 of 28

Kenny Van Hummel has recently announced he will be leaving Skil-Shimano.

Kenny Van Hummel has recently announced he will be leaving Skil-Shimano.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
2Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep
3Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC

