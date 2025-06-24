Recommended reading

Daan Hoole dominates Dutch men's national time trial championships

Lidl-Trek rider tops Dylan van Baarle by 20 seconds in Surhuisterveen for repeat win

Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) claimed a repeat victory in the Netherlands Road National Championships elite men's individual time trial on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old prevailed by 20 seconds over Dylan van Baarle (Visma-Lease a Bike), setting a time of 36:20 over the 36.8 kilometre route in Surhuisterveen.

