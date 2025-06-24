Daan Hoole dominates Dutch men's national time trial championships

Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) claimed a repeat victory in the Netherlands Road National Championships elite men's individual time trial on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old prevailed by 20 seconds over Dylan van Baarle (Visma-Lease a Bike), setting a time of 36:20 over the 36.8 kilometre route in Surhuisterveen.

Hoole had only a 10-second lead at the second intermediate check, but powered through the final 8km to a commanding victory.

Axel van der Tuuk (Metec-SOLARWATT p/b Mantel) was third.

Hartthijs de Vries (Unibet Tietema Rockets) set the fastest early time in 38:38 but was quickly overtaken by Quinten Veling.

Track specialist Yanne Dorenbos (Parkhotel Valkenburg) put in an impressive performance to move into the hot seat, setting a time of 37:27, but the favourites were still to come.

Huub Artz (Intermarché-Wanty) was sitting in third overall behind Van Baarle and Van der Tuuk as Hoole powered around the course, but finally had to concede the podium when the repeat champion sped through the finish line.

