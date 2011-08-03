Trending

Voeckler outsprints Contador in Castillon la Bataille

Moncoutié comes in third

Critérium de Castillon la Bataille: France -

Voeckler proved to be the strongest this time.

(Image credit: Castillon La Bataille)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
2Alberto Contador (Spa) SaxoBank-Sungard
3David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis

