Vanendert tops in Nacht van Peer
Van Summeren, Farrar round out podium
Nacht van Peer: Belgium -
Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the 40th edition of the Nacht van Peer criterium in Belgium on Wednesday night, beating Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) in a close sprint.
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the sprint for third, 48 seconds down on the Belgian pair.
The criterium started in the evening sunshine but ended in the dark after almost two hours of fast racing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:52:56
|2
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:48
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|7
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|8
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel)
|10
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
