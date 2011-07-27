Image 1 of 20 Jelle Vanendert was a star after wearing the polka dot jersey in the Tour de France. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 20 They're off! (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 20 Kevin De Weert (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 20 Johan Van Summeren was clad in an all-black kit (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 20 Tyler Farrar was all smiles before the post-Tour criterium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 20 The podium at Nacht van Peer: Johan Van Summeren, Jelle Vanendert and Tyler Farrar (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 20 The Omega Pharma-Lotto team had things under control (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 20 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) on the front. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 20 The sun sets on the race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 20 The field was quite small. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 20 The peloton (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 20 Kevin De Weert is serious before the start. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 20 Teammates help teammates pin numbers on. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 20 Maarten Wynants and Kevin De Weert. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 20 The VIP ride (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 20 Two of Belgium's finest: Johan Van Summeren and Jelle Vanendert. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 20 Riders have a discussion about the race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 20 Johan Van Summeren is missing something. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 20 Kevin De Weert signs autographs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 20 A futile breakaway forms with Denis Vanendert, Maarten Wynants and Jurgen Roelandts. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the 40th edition of the Nacht van Peer criterium in Belgium on Wednesday night, beating Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) in a close sprint.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the sprint for third, 48 seconds down on the Belgian pair.

The criterium started in the evening sunshine but ended in the dark after almost two hours of fast racing.



