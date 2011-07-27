Trending

Vanendert tops in Nacht van Peer

Van Summeren, Farrar round out podium

Image 1 of 20

Jelle Vanendert was a star after wearing the polka dot jersey in the Tour de France.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 20

They're off!

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 20

Kevin De Weert (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 20

Johan Van Summeren was clad in an all-black kit

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 20

Tyler Farrar was all smiles before the post-Tour criterium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 20

The podium at Nacht van Peer: Johan Van Summeren, Jelle Vanendert and Tyler Farrar

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 20

The Omega Pharma-Lotto team had things under control

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 20

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) on the front.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 20

The sun sets on the race

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 20

The field was quite small.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 20

The peloton

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 20

Kevin De Weert is serious before the start.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 20

Teammates help teammates pin numbers on.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 20

Maarten Wynants and Kevin De Weert.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 20

The VIP ride

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 20

Two of Belgium's finest: Johan Van Summeren and Jelle Vanendert.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 20

Riders have a discussion about the race

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 20

Johan Van Summeren is missing something.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 20

Kevin De Weert signs autographs

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 20

A futile breakaway forms with Denis Vanendert, Maarten Wynants and Jurgen Roelandts.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the 40th edition of the Nacht van Peer criterium in Belgium on Wednesday night, beating Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) in a close sprint.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the sprint for third, 48 seconds down on the Belgian pair.

The criterium started in the evening sunshine but ended in the dark after almost two hours of fast racing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:52:56
2Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:48
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
7Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
8Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Roy Jans (Bel)
10Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly

 

