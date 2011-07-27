Trending

Sanchez king of Roeselare

Gilbert sprints to second over Hushovd

Natourcriterium Roeselare: Roeselare, Belgium -

Tour de France mountains classification winner Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates his victory in Roeselare.

(Image credit: AFP)

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
2Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
3Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

