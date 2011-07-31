Trending

Martin wins Spektakel van Steenwijk

German bests Dutchmen Westra and Mollema

Spektakel van Steenwijk: The Netherlands -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 22

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) on the start line.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) on the start line.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 22

Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)

Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 22

Dutch champion Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Dutch champion Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 22

Spektakel van Steenwijk podium (l-r): Lieuwe Westra, Tony Martin and Bauke Mollema

Spektakel van Steenwijk podium (l-r): Lieuwe Westra, Tony Martin and Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 22

Thomas Dekker

Thomas Dekker
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 22

Thomas Dekker

Thomas Dekker
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 22

Thomas Dekker in action.

Thomas Dekker in action.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 22

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) sets the pace.

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) sets the pace.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 22

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 22

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 22

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 22

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 22

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) on the front.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) on the front.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 22

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 22

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 22

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) holds a painting of himself in the Tour de France's polka dot jersey.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) holds a painting of himself in the Tour de France's polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 22

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano)

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 22

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano)

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 22

Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Lars Boom (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 22

Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Lars Boom (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 22

Leon van Bon (Marco Polo)

Leon van Bon (Marco Polo)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 22

Spektakel van Steenwijk champion Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)

Spektakel van Steenwijk champion Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
7Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Leon van Bon (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
12Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
13Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
14Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka Trek
15Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
16Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
17Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
18Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
19Matthe Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
20Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
21Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
22Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
23Lee Rodgers (GBr) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
24Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
25Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
26Jos Harms (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
27Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
28Lars Horring (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
29Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
30Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
31WALLINK Marien Wallink (Ned) Craft Sensa RSE Cyclingteam
32Julian Van Dijk (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
33Umberto Atzori (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
34Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews