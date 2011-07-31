Martin wins Spektakel van Steenwijk
German bests Dutchmen Westra and Mollema
Spektakel van Steenwijk: The Netherlands -
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Leon van Bon (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|12
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|13
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|14
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka Trek
|15
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|16
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|17
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|18
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|19
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|20
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|22
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|23
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|24
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|25
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Jos Harms (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|27
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|28
|Lars Horring (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|29
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|30
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|31
|WALLINK Marien Wallink (Ned) Craft Sensa RSE Cyclingteam
|32
|Julian Van Dijk (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|33
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|34
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
