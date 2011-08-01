Image 1 of 19 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 19 Cadel Evans showed off his yellow jersey (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 19 Petacchi and his lost brake (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 19 Petacchi goes on the attack (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 19 Cadel Evans (BMC) and his yellow jersey were the stars of the race (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 19 The riders join their derny riders (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 19 The dernys made for fast racing (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 19 Gersald Ciolek takes a corner (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 19 The podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 19 Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 19 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 19 There were fireworks in and after the race (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 19 Petacchi lost his brake but still won (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 19 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 19 Petacchi is interviewed (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 16 of 19 Grischa Niermann (Rabobank) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 17 of 19 Evans in action (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 18 of 19 Hondo and Petacchi laugh about the Italians mechanical (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 19 of 19 Danilo Hondo takes a corner (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Cadel Evans (BMC) showed off his Tour de France winner’s yellow jersey in Germany at the weekend, riding the high-speed Sparkassen Derny race in Bochum.

The Australian seemed amused to race against 20 or so fellow riders tucked in behind the Derny as they completed laps of a city centre circuit.

Evans finished second behind veteran Italian sprinter Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) after the two got away in the finale of the race. They finished six second clear of local hero Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) but Petacchi used his faster finish to steal the limelight and the top spot on the podium after 80 minutes of racing.

Petacchi lost his rear brake during the race but such was the high speed that he did not need it and was happy to laugh about the incident with teammate Danilo Hondo after the finish.

The Bochum criterium was the latest post-Tour de France race for Evans. He stopped Philippe Gilbert’s winning streak in Sint-Niklaas on Friday and will ride in another criterium in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Evans and his BMC team have confirmed that the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado (August 22-28) will be his last race of the 2011 season. He will not ride this year’s world championships in Copenhagen on September 25.

